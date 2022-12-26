We’re About To Thaw Out!

by Shane Butler

The big thaw is coming and we’re looking at 70 plus degree warmth later this week! The weather pattern over us will be shifting to more of a southerly wind flow and that will send temperatures climbing. In the meantime, we have a couple more cold nights but not near as cold as over the weekend. Mid to upper 20s tonight and lower 30s Tuesday night. Afternoon temps will manage lower to mid 60s mid week and 70s by Friday. As we warm, moisture begins to return and that will lead to a chance for rain. It’s looking wet heading into the last weekend of 2022 but 2023 should start out a lot different. New Years Day is setting up to be rather mild. We expect sunny skies and temps in the lower 70s by late afternoon. Welcome change to what we just went through over the past holiday weekend.