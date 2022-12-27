Brutal Cold Over for Now; 70s by New Year!

by Riley Blackwell

TUESDAY: Tuesday is starting off chilly, with temperatures in the upper 20s before sunrise. We’ll have plenty of sunshine today and warmer temperatures, at least relative to last week! Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, it’s still gonna be colder, with lows in the low 30s and upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be the start of the big warm up, with highs in the low to mid 60s with sunshine in the morning, but clouds in the afternoon. Rain remains out of the forecast, but clouds will be overhead.

WEEK AHEAD: Rain remains out of the forecast until Friday, when a Gulf disturbance will move its way through over the holiday weekend. Heavy rain could be possible at times, but the severe weather threat remains low. Temps will also likely be back in the low 70s to ring in the new year! Rain will hang around to start next week, as well.