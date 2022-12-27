Much Warmer Days Ahead!

by Shane Butler

We’re on the path to much warmer days as the Arctic air mass moves away from the region. High pressure over us will continue to reveal lots of sunshine and that leads to warming. We’re in the 60s Wednesday and upper 60s to lower 70s late week. Southeasterly breezy will help warm us but it also begins to transport moisture into the area. This wind flow along with a frontal system will bring in rain and storms Friday into Saturday. At this point, we don’t expect anything to strong or severe. The rain/storms depart early Saturday and we’re quiet weatherwise for your New Years Eve plans. New Years Day is looking even better with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low to mid 70s for highs. We’re remaining warm and mild through Monday but there’s another round of rain heading into the area Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. In the meantime, enjoy this late December thaw while it last.