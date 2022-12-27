Pay It Forward: Melanie Morrison of Prattville

by Ellis Eskew

Melanie Morrison is the head of Montessori school at Hampstead in Montgomery. It provides education for children 12 months through 6-years-old.

“Everyone loves her and they know how hard she works. She gives 100% every day and every family and every child can see that,” said her nominator Hope Riley.

And we’re told she goes above and beyond for them and the rest of the community.

“So during the pandemic, she worked very hard to secure the funds to make sure every teacher got paid even though we weren’t working. She has done so much in this community working with the library and local restaurants making sure we supported everyone in Hampstead and around Montgomery,” said Riley.

For Morrison, her giving spirit comes from what’s in her heart.

“My love for children and a passion for what I do and just leading the community of teachers, and being a teacher myself, and running the school from the heart of that, just makes me inspired to be a part of the greater Montgomery community and give back,” said Morrison.