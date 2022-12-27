UPDATE: Teenage Driver Dies in Elmore County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A teenager from Tallassee has died after being involved in a two-car crash in Elmore County.

State troopers say the 17-year-old, who hasn’t been identified, was driving a car that hit another car head-on at around 5:25PM Monday. The teenager was taken to a hospital, but died.

The driver of the other car, 43-year-old Yolanda Hurst and a passenger, 21-year-old Marquez Hurst, both of Tallassee, were taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment.

The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 229 about six miles south of Tallassee.