What the Tech? Recycle Old Boxes, Electronics the Easy Way

by Alabama News Network Staff

By JAMIE TUCKER Consumer Technology Reporter

Electronics is once again a popular category for Christmas gifts and it brings the question: what do you do with the electronics you no longer need?

If you get a new phone, laptop, Echo device, or something else you have options to recycle, and maybe get an Amazon gift card in exchange.

Amazon’s Second Chance program allows customers to trade in old devices. On its Amazon Second Chance website, Amazon lists all of the devices on your account and their trade-in value.

A 4-year-old Kindle is worth $30. A second-generation Echo Dot is worth $5.

You won’t need to pay for shipping. Amazon will email a free shipping label and you can drop it off at any UPS or FedEx shipping location. You can also leave it on your doorstep for pickup.

Once it arrives at the Amazon center, it’ll be reviewed and if it’s in good working condition, you’ll get a gift card for that amount added to your Amazon account.

It’s better than donating those devices to a local charity because Amazon will ensure it’s no longer connected to your Amazon account.

As for those empty shipping boxes, fill them up with things you no longer want or need and donate the items for free through the GiveBackBox program. You can fill the boxes with jewelry, DVDs, games, household items, or small electronics in good condition.

Stuff it with as many things as possible. Go to GiveBackBox.com and print out a shipping label and then tape up the box and send in your donated items. GiveBackBox will see that the donation goes to a local charity.

There is no limit to the number of free shipping labels you can download so grab all of those empty Amazon boxes and fill them up with items you’ve been meaning to get rid of. Just make sure the toys and electronics are not broken. Charities appreciate donations but they have no use for items they can’t sell or give away.

GiveBackBox has partnered with charities across the country for the program and they’re specifically asking for donations of LEGO toys.