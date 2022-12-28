Bottled Water Given Away to Notasulga Residents with No Water Service

by Alabama News Network Staff

The recent Arctic blast may be gone, but people in the Macon County town of Notasulga are still without running water because pipes froze, then burst, which drained their water supply.

That’s why free bottled water is being handed out at town hall from 9AM to 3PM, so people at least have water to drink.

Notasulga has been getting its water tank refilled from nearby Loachapoka, but the process has been slow.

“We are going to give it out until we run out of water or until we get a steady, reliable source of water back to the community. So if that takes three more days, we will be out here three more days. It just depends on when,” Notasulga Police Chief Erik Richardson told Alabama News Network.

Some residents haven’t had running water since Christmas.