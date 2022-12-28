Funeral Arrangements Announced for Autauga Co. Sheriff Joe Sedinger

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer.

He was 72.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5 until 8PM at Prattville Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be Friday morning at 11 at CenterPoint Church, with burial at Rawlinson Cemetery.

REMEMBERING SHERIFF SEDINGER

Sedinger had won a third term as sheriff last month. He had spent nearly 30 years with the sheriff’s office, starting as a reserve deputy and rising through the ranks.

