UPDATE: City, County Discussions Continue on How to Use ARPA Funds

by Alabama News Network Staff

Leaders from the city of Montgomery and Montgomery County are again discussing how to best use the nearly $86 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Their efforts are called the Montgomery Thrive Initiative, which was launched last December to seek community input on what to do.

In the past year, a website called montgomerythrive.org was launched as a way to keep residents updated and to give them an easy way to have input in the process. In August, a series of virtual town hall meetings was held to keep the conversation going.

Today, members of the city council and county commission gathered to talk about what they’ve learned.

“I think we’ve gathered most of the information that we have. I think this meeting was about how we move forward and how we get ready to turn the ideas into implementation for our entire county,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed told Alabama News Network.

“This is something that you cannot rush through as much as we would like to — just sit down here today and say we’re gonna give this much money to here to this much money to there. You’re dealing with federal dollars, you’re not dealing with local dollars. These are federal dollars. There are regulations that we have to follow,” Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton said.