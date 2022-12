by Alabama News Network Staff

A juvenile who was shot Monday in Montgomery has died.

Police say 14-year-old Deanthony Vickers was shot at about 4:59PM Monday in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. That’s off Troy Highway just outside of the bypass.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he died today.

Police say there have been no arrests. If you have a tip to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.