Warmer Temps On The Way!

by Riley Blackwell

WEDNESDAY: We’ll start to see a warming trend starting today after a very cold start! Most of the communities are at or below freezing as of 5:15 AM. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s, but we’ll see some cloud cover this afternoon. These clouds will not be bringing any rain. For tonight, lows will be in the mid to upper 40s with passing clouds.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be even warmer than today, with highs in the low 70s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

WEEK AHEAD: We’ll be back in the 70s tomorrow and will likely remain in the 70s for most of the forecast! But with warmer temperatures, rain and storms creep their way back into the forecast. Friday into Saturday will see very heavy rain with flooding being a big possibility, and a few storms could be on the stronger side. Then into next week, Tuesday and Wednesday is also a time to watch for storms in the area.