Warming Trend Along With Rain Late Week

by Shane Butler

A quiet and milder weather pattern is in place through early Friday. High pressure is now positioned to our east and that’s providing a southeasterly wind flow over the area. Temps are responding by warming and we’re expecting 70 plus degree warmth by Thursday afternoon. Overnight temps are coming up and we’re no longer feeling the impacts of the Arctic air mass. It’s moved out and we’re settling into a warmer yet active weather pattern going into the weekend. A frontal system will approach Friday and move through the area Saturday. Rain is likely and it looks like a good soaking. Some area could see around an inch or more of rainfall. The rainy weather conditions depart Saturday afternoon and that gives us fairly decent weather for any New Years Eve plans outdoors. New Years Day is looking even better with abundant sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s. The mild conditions linger into Monday but there’s more rain on the way for Tuesday into Wednesday. This could also be another soaking rain event with a couple of inches possible. Once that system departs late Wednesday, we’re back into a slightly cooler weather pattern going into that following weekend.