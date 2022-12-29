Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 14-Year-Old Boy in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy off Troy Highway.

Police say they have charged 18-year-old Demericon Crosskey of Montgomery with murder.

Crosskey is suspected of shooting 14-year-old Deanthony Vickers of Montgomery. Vickers was shot Monday afternoon in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. That’s off Troy Highway just outside of the bypass.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he died Wednesday.

Police have not released any other information about the case.