Auburn Police Make Drug Bust Involving 16,000 Pills, Mushrooms and Cocaine

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police say a case involving an overdose led to a drug bust that’s left a man facing multiple drug charges.

Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Samford Trace Court on Wednesday on a report of a drug overdose involving a 21-year-old woman. First responders gave her Narcan and took her to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

Auburn police narcotics detectives responded to the scene and say 29-year-old Jerry McBride is suspected of providing the woman with illegal drugs.

They say they searched his home and car and found approximately 16,000 pills including suspected Xanax, Percocet and Adderall. Detectives say they also found cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, a handgun, a pill counter, a money counter, a scale used to weigh drugs and approximately $37,000.

Detectives say they confirmed the presence of Fentanyl in the pills collected.

McBride was charged with the following:

Drug Trafficking – Fentanyl

Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Psilocybin Mushrooms

Unlawful Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance – Cocaine

Unlawful Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance – Amphetamines

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

McBride is currently being held at the Lee County Jail with no bond.