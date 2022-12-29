Fireworks Stores Prepare for New Year’s Celebrations

by Alabama News Network Staff

With New Year’s Day quickly approaching, area fireworks stores are preparing for an onslaught of customers who are eager to ring in 2023.

At Big Daddy’s Fireworks on the Wetumpka Highway, workers say New Year’s and the 4th of July are their two biggest times of year. The store has been in business for more than 30 years.

Store manager Faye Mansel says time have changed. Customers can now use their phone to scan a QR code on products to see what kind of bang they will bring.

Mansel says this year, they have more inventory compared to the past two COVID-impacted years, when they had a part time getting inventory.

If you’ll be purchasing fireworks, make sure they’re legal to set off in your area. In many area cities, they are illegal.