Rain On The Way

by Shane Butler

A very mild weather pattern has established itself over the area. High pressure positioned to our east is providing a southeasterly wind flow into the region. Temps are responding and we’re seeing temperatures well above the average for this time of the year. We expect highs in the 70s through the middle of next week. A frontal system will be working through the area late Friday into Saturday. This system will be a rain maker for us. Rainfall potential is looking like 1 to 2 inches. Maybe a little higher in spots and It should be a good soaking area wide. We’re on the backside of the frontal system Sunday. High pressure carves us out a really nice start to 2023 weatherwise. Abundant sunshine along with temps in the lower to mid 70s are expected. This will continue the look and feel of spring but we know that can’t last for long this time of the year. It will stick around through Wednesday but after that we’re back into a cooler weather pattern. Before the temperature change, we’re dealing with another rain event. A frontal system will enter the area Tuesday and produce a round of rain and possibly storms. The wet conditions depart later Wednesday and we’re looking drier the later half of that week.