Spring-Like Thursday; Rain Returns Friday

by Riley Blackwell

THURSDAY: If you check the calendar, it’s the end of December. But the forecast says it’s more like March! We’ll see tons of sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Tonight, we’ll have some passing clouds with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Friday will start off with passing clouds in the morning, before more dense cloud cover later in the afternoon. We’ll have rain approaching in the afternoon, with flooding becoming a major possibility. Widespread severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

WEEK AHEAD: After a rainy Friday and part of Saturday, rain will clear out for fireworks time! But our temperatures will still remain in the 70s. We’ve also got an eye on next Tuesday/Wednesday, as there is potential for a severe weather threat.