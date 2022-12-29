UPDATE: Water Service Back in Macon County, Water Pressure Returning to Normal

by Alabama News Network Staff

Macon County residents are getting some good news — their water service is being restored after the recent Arctic blast froze, then burst, pipes throughout local water systems, draining the water supply.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee has been giving us regular updates throughout the week.

He says water is flowing and regaining the proper water pressure to sufficiently operate water service in Macon County.

Lee says all providers have informed his agency that the systems are back online and water is flowing, however it will take some time to reach optimal pressure .

Lee says all property owners still need to check for any leaks on their property and to get them fixed.