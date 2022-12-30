Dry & Milder Days Ahead

by Shane Butler

A disturbance will move through the deep south tonight into early Saturday. Cloudy skies along with rain will accompany the system. It looks wet this evening but the steady rain departs our eastern areas around midnight. Temps will hover in the 60s but eventually fall into the 50s overnight. Saturday starts out cloudy with a few showers lingering but we’re expecting sunshine and a nice warm up by late afternoon. Temps should reach the lower 70s for highs. Sunday wants to begin with clouds but clearing is likely late morning and temps warm back into the lower 70s under afternoon sunshine. It’s going to continue rather mild temperature wise through Tuesday of next week. Mid to upper 70s are possible but rain and storms return as a frontal system passes through here. Some of the storms could be strong maybe even severe Tuesday. Rain will linger into some of Wednesday but there should be gradual clearing Wednesday afternoon. The remainder of that week is looking dry and a bit cooler. Daytime highs will hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s while overnight temps drop into the 30s. It a little colder but nothing like what we felt over the Christmas holiday period.