Heavy Rain On The Way; Severe Threat Next Week

by Riley Blackwell

For our Friday, we’re starting off mild and somewhat clear. However, don’t be fooled by the calm start! A line of showers and storms will be moving through later this afternoon, bringing heavy rain and potentially some flooding. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s once again. For tonight, clouds will be overhead with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Some isolated showers could be on the back side of the system, but that chance remains low.

Looking ahead to New Years Eve, some isolated showers are possible through the morning time, but another small system will move it’s way through in the midday hours. Fortunately, rain and storms will be clearing out by the time the fireworks start to light up the sky! Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Past the weekend, New Years Day is looking very nice and dry. Temperatures will remain in the 70s to start the year, but we’re keeping an eye on Tuesday and Wednesday for a potential severe weather threat. Much of the southeast has already been outlined in a 15% chance for severe weather for Tuesday, so we will be monitoring the situation!