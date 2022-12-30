Life of Autauga Co. Sheriff Joe Sedinger Remembered at Funeral

by Alabama News Network Staff

The son of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger spoke to Alabama News Network as people in the community and law enforcement officers from across the state came to Prattville for the sheriff’s funeral on Friday.

“He’s touched everybody in one way or another,” Joey Sedinger said. “He’s touched everybody. I ain’t heard the first person say a bad thing about him. Even if he put them in jail, they said something good. He’s a great guy, my best friend,” he said.

Sheriff Sedinger died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. He was 72.

Last month, Sedinger won a third term in office that would have started in mid-January. He spent nearly 30 years working for the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office before becoming sheriff in 2015.

“Sheriff Joe Sedinger, he was known throughout the whole state and loved here by so so many,” Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie said. “He wasn’t your average Joe, and he really portrayed a lot that we need here in the country, and he will definitely be missed, and he will never be replaced,” the mayor said.

After the funeral at CenterPoint Church, a procession took place that went in front of the sheriff’s office with many bystanders gathered to pay their respects as the cars went by them.

Sedinger’s body was buried at Rawlinson Cemetery.

Gov. Kay Ivey has named Chief Deputy David Hill as interim sheriff through the remainder of Sedinger’s current term, giving her time to make a permanent appointment. That term ends on or around January 16, 2023.