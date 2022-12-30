No. 5 Alabama, No. 9 Kansas State Clash for First Time in Sugar Bowl

All top NFL-draft eligible prospects are expected to play, including Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Kansas State is in the Sugar Bowl for the first time after winning the Big 12 championship game against TCU. The Wildcats have won four straight and put together their first 10-win season since 2012.

Fifth-ranked Alabama will seek its 10th Sugar Bowl trophy when the Crimson Tide plays Kansas State, which is 9th in the CFP rankings, for the first time.

A key matchup is the Kansas State offensive line against an Alabama defensive front led by All-America outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Wildcats blockers have opened holes for a running game averaging nearly 210 yards this season and they’ve allowed just 19 sacks. Alabama’s defense has held seven opponents to fewer than 80 yards rushing and averages three sacks per game.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, passed for 3,007 yards and 27 TDs in 2022 despite a shoulder injury that sidelined him for a game. He is the first Alabama QB with consecutive 3,000-yard seasons passing. He usually scrambles to pass, but also ran for 11 first downs this season.

Alabama is 97-51-4 in neutral site contests. Since Saban became coach in 2007, the Crimson Tide is 29-7 in neutral site games, but three of the losses came at the Superdome. Alabama has dropped three of its past four Sugar Bowls, but in its most recent appearance defeated Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal game en route to a national title for the 2017 season.

The game is at 11AM CST Saturday on ESPN.

