Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area.

Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise.

The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools and outdoor items. They are smaller than traditional Sears stores.

Sears Hometown Stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month and are now holding liquidation sales.

As for the traditional Sears stores, there are only about 15 left in business.