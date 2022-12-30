Selma Woman Dies in Crash Near Edmund Pettus Bridge

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma woman is killed in an early morning single vehicle crash — near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

ALEA State Troopers say 24 year old Shatavia Sharpe died at the scene of the accident.

The car Sharpe was driving left the roadway — hit a light pole — then continued into Civil Rights Memorial Park.

It happened Thursday morning at around 1:15 am.

Sharpe was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.