Teenage Murder Suspect in Wilcox Co. Gets $1 Million Bond

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Wilcox County judge has set a $1 million bond for a teenage murder suspect.

Seventeen-year-old Ignatius Price, Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Kendridge Higginbottom Black of Camden earlier this month. Price was arrested and charged with murder last week.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says Price was given a bond following an Aniah’s Law hearing.

“Certain violent offenses, you automatically get a no bond when you get arrested. And then the judge has a few days to have a hearing on that, on whether they should be granted a bond or not. We had that hearing,” Jackson told Alabama News Network.

District Judge Brianna Westry conducted the hearing and set Price’s bond.