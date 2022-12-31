Fog Likely Saturday Night; Sunshine New Year’s Day

by Ben Lang

There were clouds and rain on New Year’s Eve, but also some sunshine during the afternoon. The partially cleared sky and lingering low-level humidity results in fog formation Saturday night through New Year’s Day morning. Fog could be locally dense, with visibility one-quarter mile or less at times. A dense fog advisory begins Saturday evening and continues through 10AM Sunday morning. Otherwise, Saturday night remains mild with lows in the 50s.

Sunday features morning fog but potentially a mainly sunny and mild afternoon. Temperatures surge into the 60s to low 70s on the first day of 2023. Clouds increase Sunday night, with lows in the 50s. Monday looks mainly cloudy with isolated to scattered afternoon showers or storms. Afternoon temperatures peak in the 70s. Monday night remain rather warm with lows in the 60s.

Showers and storms appear more widespread Tuesday as a storm system and cold front approach Alabama. Some storms could be strong to severe, capable of damaging wind gusts, hail, and possibly tornadoes. The storm prediction center places a 15% severe probability across much of Alabama, which translates to a slight (level 2/5) severe risk. Be weather aware and check back for updates as details on severe risk, level, and timing become clearer.

Showers and storms continues into Wednesday morning, but come to and end by the afternoon as the cold front pushes through our area. Temperatures turn cooler behind the front, with highs in the 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s Thursday through next weekend. Meanwhile, each day features a mainly sunny sky- seasonably cool, dry, and stable winter weather at last!