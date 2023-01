by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has been killed in a wreck in Chilton County.

Alabama State Troopers say 45-year-old Michael Tobi of Thorsby was driving a car that left the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened at about 5:25PM today on Chilton County 76 near Chilton County 30, about eight miles west of Clanton.

State troopers are still investigating what happened.