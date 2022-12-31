Person Shot and Killed on Carmichael Road in Montgomery; Police Charge Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’re investigating a homicide that happened on Carmichael Road Friday night and have charged a suspect.

Police say 43-year-old Danyell Brown of Montgomery was pronounced dead in the 410 block of Carmichael Road at about 8:30PM. That location is inside the bypass, near Woods Crossing and Central Parkway.

Maj. Saba Coleman says 41-year-old Sherman Stovall of Montgomery has been arrested and charged with murder. He is being held without bond.

Police have released no other information, but ask if you know something about this case to call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.