Worker Dies in Accident at Montgomery Regional Airport

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network was on the scene of what’s been called an “industrial accident” at the Montgomery Regional Airport on a ramp that resulted in one fatality.

In a statement, airport officials say that at 3PM today, an American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines ground crew member was killed.

It has released no other details about what happened.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines, said Wade A. Davis, Executive Director of MGM. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

For a time, airline operations were halted, But MGM announced it had resumed normal operations as of 8:30PM tonight.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will both investigate.

The flight, operated by regional carrier Envoy Air, was scheduled to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Fort Worth Saturday afternoon, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.com.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.