Woman Shot and Killed in Montgomery Early on New Year’s Day

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a woman was shot and killed in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Police say they are conducting a death investigation following the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Brittany Fuller of Montgomery.

Police say they were called to the 1300 block of Stonehenge Road at around 2AM. That is off Carmichael Road just outside of the bypass.

They pronounced Fuller dead at the scene.

Officers have released no other information. They ask if you have a tip to help in the investigation to call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.