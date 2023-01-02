Cloudy and Warm Monday; Severe Risk Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off warm and foggy, with a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 9am this morning. Clouds will become more and more numerous throughout the day, leaving us with a mainly overcast day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, with a chance for isolated showers. For tonight, clouds will still be overhead with lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday will have a similar start, with clouds and warmer temperatures for the morning. However, a 3/5 ENHANCED RISK exists for basically our entire viewing area. The main threats being possible tornadoes (some strong), damaging winds, and heavy rain. Highs will be in the mid 70s once again. We’re mainly concerned with the potential for isolated supercells ahead of the main line, which could produce those strong tornadoes.

After Tuesday, rain chances quickly diminish and temperatures become closer to average. Sunshine will return and severe weather is not expected after tomorrow!