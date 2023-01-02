CODE RED ALERT: Enhanced Severe Weather Risk Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

WAKA CBS 8 Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler has declared a CODE RED ALERT for Tuesday due to the enhanced risk for severe weather over most of the area.

The main threats are possible tornadoes (some strong), damaging winds and heavy rain. There is the potential for isolated supercells ahead of the main line, which could produce strong tornadoes.

The timing begins at 11AM in the far western areas of the state and could last until 2AM for Auburn and Troy. People in Montgomery, Prattville and Selma will need to be alert from about 2PM to 2AM.

Now is the time to prepare. First, download the free Alabama News Network weather app:

iPhone – Android

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

Alabama News Network will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

Watches & Warnings

Live Interactive Radar

Exclusive WeatherSTEM – live conditions in Montgomery

Weather Authority: Twitter – Facebook

Weather Authority Web Page

Safe from the Storm – storm safety tips