Everything Must Go at Sears Hometown Store in Selma

by George McDonald

Sears Hometown Stores is closing down all of its store locations across the country. And one of the 121 stores that’ll be closing is in Selma.

The store closure means people in Selma will have fewer options — to find and buy the kitchen appliances — and yard equipment they need for their homes.

Jack and Charlotte Ousley have owned and operated the Sears Hometown Store in Selma for 29 years. In fact — the Ousley family has actually been connected to the Sears company — for more than fifty years.

Jacque Ousley Kelly started managing the store about 26 years ago — straight out of college.

“Before my dad opened the store up he worked for the Sears full line stores that used to be in the mall — for like 22 years I think,” she said.

Kelly says the company’s decision to shut down the stores — was somewhat surprising.

“We were doing really well. It was just the organization filed Chapter-11 bankruptcy,” she said.

Now everything in the store has got to go.

“They said everything in the store will sell before we close,” said Kelly.

“Right now everything is 20 to 50 percent off in the store. And they mark it down each week.”

Frank Williams of Selma says he decided to stop by — and take a look around — when he heard the store was going out of business.

“I’m just looking for a deal,” he said.

“Sears has some good merchandise. I hate to see them going out of business. But it is what it is.”

“I’ll miss it a lot,” said Kelly. “But I’ll miss the customers the most of all.”

Sears Hometown Stores filed for bankruptcy — and announced the store closings — last month.