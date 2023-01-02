Selma Man Killed in Dallas County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Selma man has been killed in a wreck involving two vehicles in Dallas County.

Alabama State Troopers say 63-year-old Clarence King was a passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a car. Investigators say he wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, 72-year-old James Johnson of Selma, was flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

The driver of the car, 31-year-old Shannon Moore of Scooba, Mississippi, was taken to Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma.

State troopers say the wreck happened on U.S. Highway 80, about three miles west of Selma, at around 7:50AM Friday.

Investigators have released no other details.