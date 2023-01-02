Severe Storm Threat Tuesday Into Wednesday!

by Shane Butler

Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday into early Wednesday. A cold front will advance eastward into the deep south overnight. Along and ahead of the front we expect storm activity to develop. Looks like the main threats will be a few tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and quarter size hail. The storms enter west Alabama around 10AM Tuesday and move eastward throughout the day. This storm event is setting up to be long in duration. There could actually be multiple rounds with the first late morning into early afternoon Tuesday and the second during overnight into early Wednesday morning. Take time now to prepare and make sure you have a way to recieve warnings and where you would go for shelter.

The rest of the work week looks rather quiet. High pressure returns and we see sunny/cool days and clear/cold nights. Highs will manage lower to mid 60s while overnight lows hover in the mid to upper 30s.

Over the upcoming weekend, Saturday looks nice with sunshine and temps in the mid 60s for highs. Another frontal system will be approaching the area Sunday and we expect to see some rain activity with this system. Skies become partly sunny along with a few showers Sunday afternoon. Temps will still manage mid to upper 60s for highs. Our rain chances increase as the frontal boundary works through the state Monday. This will mean a possible wet start to that work week. We see the frontal system clearing the area and sunny/cooler conditions returning on that Tuesday.