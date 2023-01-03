AL Dept. of Corrections Says Inmate Walked Off Montgomery Job Site

by Alabama News Network Staff

The search is on for an inmate who walked off his job site in Montgomery, according to state prison officials.

The Alabama Dept. of Corrections says inmate Linwood Harris left his assigned job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery at around 5:25PM today. Investigators say he may be driving a 2007 Silver Infiniti G35.

Harris was last seen wearing brown pants, black Maaco shirt, and a blue hat, according to the ADOC.

He is 53 years old and is 5’11” tall and 175 pounds.

The ADOC says Harris was serving a 15-year prison sentence for robbery in Russell County. He was sentenced in May of 2021.

If you see him, call Staton Communications at (800) 831-8825.