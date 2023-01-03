Damaging Winds, Strong Tornadoes, Flooding All Possible Today

by Riley Blackwell

A Level 3/5 ENHANCED RISK is in place for our entire area today. Along with that, there is a 10% chance that a tornado could occur within 25 miles of a single point within the viewing area. Some tornadoes could be strong (EF2 or stronger). Storms will be entering our area around 11am this morning, and storms will likely persist into the morning hours of Wednesday. One thing we are monitoring is if any supercells form ahead of the main line, which could have an enhanced tornado threat. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Tonight, these storms are expected to persist into the evening and overnight hours. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will start with Tuesday’s storms lasting into the morning hours, with damaging winds, tornadoes, and flooding still an issue. However, by about 7am, the storms will nearly be completely out of the state, and sunshine will return in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

After today and Wednesday, sunshine will return along with more average temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 60s will return, and rain remains out of the forecast until Sunday!