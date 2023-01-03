Hail Falls in Parts of Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

WAKA 8 Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler was on the air with severe weather coverage as hail began falling in parts of Montgomery.

Shane was able to show some of it on TV, which was dime-sized. It fell between 2:30-2:45PM at our studios on Harrison Road before the storm continued east.

No hail damage was reported.

We were also able to capture some raw video of the hail falling outside the building, though it is somewhat hard to see. There was no missing the sound of the hail as it hit the roof.