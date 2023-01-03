Millbrook Police Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police need your help finding a missing man.

Police say 74-year-old James Lewis Upchurch may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

He was last seen on January 3, 2023, at approximately 8:45am in the area of Rives Road in Millbrook.

He’s described as being 6′ tall and 218 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of James Lewis Upchurch, please contact the Millbrook Police Department at (334) 285-6832 or call 911.