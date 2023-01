PHOTOS: Storm Damage in Perry County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Storm Damage in Perry County – Tuesday, January 3, 2023

A possible tornado has damaged three homes in Perry County.

Perry County EMA Director Deandre Kimbrough tells Alabama News Network the storm hit north of Marion this afternoon.

Kimbrough says it happened in the 3400 block of Coretta Scott King Highway. He says the storm picked up a mobile home and moved it off its foundation. Two other homes were damaged, along with a storage building.

He says no one was hurt.