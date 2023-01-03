Search Underway for Alexander City Capital Murder Suspect Dental Davis

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching for a man wanted for capital murder in Alexander City.

Davis, who is 18, is 5’9″ and weighs about 180 pounds. Investigators say he goes by the nickname of Lil Man.

Davis is wanted for a murder that happened Thursday, December 29,2022, in Alexander City.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Davis, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.