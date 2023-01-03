Sen. Richard Shelby Sends Final Tweet Before Leaving Office

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sen. Richard Shelby has sent a final tweet before he leaves office after serving Alabama in the U.S. Senate since first being elected in 1986.

Shelby wrote on Twitter:

“Thank you, Alabama, for allowing me the tremendous opportunity to represent you for 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years in the U.S. House. Throughout my career, I’ve strived to strengthen our nation and improve our great state. It’s been an honor. I wish you all the best.”

Social media wasn’t around when Shelby began his career in Washington.

Shelby, 88, was first elected as a conservative Democrat in 1978 to the U.S. House of Representatives. Shelby was still a Democrat when he was first elected to the Senate in 1986 but switched to the GOP in 1994.