PHOTOS: Storm Damage Reported in Elmore County

Alabama News Network Staff

Storm damage reports are coming in from Elmore County.

Elmore Co. EMA Director Keith Barnett confirms to Alabama News Network there is damage along Highway 111 in Deatsville. There is also damage being reported in the areas of Lake Jordan, Titus, Seman and along Coosa River Road.

In addition, there’s a report that boat sank on Lake Jordan near Blackwell’s Bridge. Barnett says crews are checking on all of these locations.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.