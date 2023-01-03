Strong To Severe Threat Continues Overnight!

by Shane Butler

Strong to severe storms will continue to be a threat through the evening and overnight hours. Some of the storms will be capable of damaging winds, quarter size hail, and tornadoes! Everyone will need to remain weather aware and know where you will shelter when warnings are issued. We expect additional rainfall and it could be rather heavy at times.

Wednesday will start out with lingering showers and storms but these will exit into GA late morning. We should see gradual clearing from west to east and a pretty decent looking afternoon. Temps will manage upper 60s to lower 70s for highs. Cooler air will slowly return Thursday night. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows. It’s a brief cold snap as temps begin to recover over the weekend.

We begin to see moisture returning to the area over the weekend. We’re thinking showers hold off until later Sunday. High temps will manage upper 60s to lower 70s and morning lows in the 40s both days.