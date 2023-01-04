1 Dead 2 Juveniles Injured in Montgomery Shooting

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured two juveniles.

Police say on Tuesday, January 3 at about 11:45 P.M. officers and medics responded to a local hospital in reference to multiple people shot.

A man was found with a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced dead.

Two juvenile victims were also found with non life-threatening gunshots.

The investigation revealed that the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Chatwood Street, that location is off Woodley Road, south of the bypass.

Police have opened a homicide investigation, no other information is available at this time.