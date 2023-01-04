A Quiet Weather Pattern For Now

by Shane Butler

National Weather Service Birmingham is confirming 4 tornadoes from the storm event yesterday into early Wednesday morning. More surveys will be conducted and this count could go up. The EF-1 that moved through east Montgomery caused damage to several structures and even flipped a car on its side. Fortunately, there weren’t any fatalities.

Our weather for the remainder of the week is looking a lot quieter. High pressure will be the main feature over head. This will carve us out sunny skies along with mild afternoon temperatures. Highs will manage the lower to mid 60s while overnight temps will be chilly in the mid to upper 30s. The fairly mild conditions will spill over into Saturday and most of Sunday. There will be a frontal system passing through Sunday afternoon. We can’t rule out a few showers but we’re not expecting anything too heavy with this system. The chance for showers will remain for early next week but nothing more than light shower activity. Temps continue mild and we could see upper 60s to lower 70s for highs through Tuesday. Looks like a cool down for the mid and latter half of that work week.