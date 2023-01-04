Cleanup Underway from Storm Damage in East Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Cleanup is underway from a possible tornado that hit parts of east Montgomery at around 3:15 Wednesday morning.

The storm flipped cars, damaged roofs, toppled trees and created power outages in an area that includes parts of Taylor Road, Halcyon Boulevard and near AUM.

At a media briefing, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said one adult suffered a minor injury inside a home that was damaged. He says he’s grateful the damage was not worse.

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton says the county will provide resources to help the city, just as the city did when an EF-2 tornado hit the Flatwood community just outside city limits last month.

The American Red Cross is helping those who experienced damage, Reed said.

Montgomery County EMA Director told us that if you have damage to report, call (334) 625-2651 or (334) 625-2339 or email: ema@montgomeryal.gov