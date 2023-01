Clear Skies and Sunshine For Several Days

by Riley Blackwell

The severe threat is OVER for the day, with several reports of damage across the area. Sunshine will return this afternoon and temperatures will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight, lows will be in the mid 40s.

For Thursday, MUCH nicer weather will be in place, with tons of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s.

After today, sunshine and cooler temperatures will be around until Sunday, when a slight chance of rain returns to the forecast.