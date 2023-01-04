CODE RED ALERT: New Tornado Watch Until 11AM

WAKA CBS 8 Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler has declared a CODE RED ALERT due to the threat for severe weather.

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 11AM Wednesday for the following counties:

   BALDWIN              BARBOUR             BULLOCK             
   CHAMBERS             CLAY                COFFEE              
   COVINGTON            DALE                ESCAMBIA            
   GENEVA               HENRY               HOUSTON             
   LEE                  MACON               MOBILE              
   PIKE                 RANDOLPH            RUSSELL             
   TALLAPOOSA

Primary threats include.:
A couple of tornadoes possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

An increasingly organized band of thunderstorms should move eastward from older tornado watch 11 and across this watch through midday. This activity will move through a favorable
environment for damaging nontornadic thunderstorm wind as well as the threat for a couple tornadoes.

Now is the time to prepare. First, download the free Alabama News Network weather app:
Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

Alabama News Network will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

