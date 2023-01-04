Elmore County Cleans Up Damage after EF2 Tornado

by Carrington Cole

Many parts of Elmore County had some form of damage from the EF2 Tornado Tuesday night, with the worst of it being in the Titus Community.

Evidence of the violent storm can be seen all around the Titus area after the tornado crossed over Lake Jordan. The main areas hit were on Island Road, Holiday Shores, and Circle Lane.

The Elmore County EMA reported no causalities, but some residents had to be rescued from their homes after trees fell on them.

Some residents told us that, even though they had zero storm damage to their homes, they are still without power.

The Elmore County EMA has stated that all roads in the Titus Community are passable at this time.

If you want to help with the cleanup effort, you can a send a donation to the Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund.